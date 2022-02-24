'That keeps me awake in the night': Hawaii residents struggle to contact Ukrainian family

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ukraine’s capital is over 7,000 miles from Honolulu and impacts are still being felt locally.

Some have contact with family in their home country but staying in touch ever since Wednesday, Feb. 23 has proven difficult.

“I have relatives, I have friends, I have people whom I deeply care for,” said Ukrainian American translator Valeriya Kamphaus. “I deeply care for that land. I will always be considering it my homeland.”

Kamphaus has family close to the Russia-Ukraine border. They have been dark since Russia’s attack.

“I haven’t heard from them for 24 hours. I don’t even think it is safe for me to attempt to contact them now. So, that keeps me awake in the night.” Valeriya Kamphaus, Ukrainian-American translator

Svitlana Ivasyuk — a Ukraine-born Hawaii resident — also has family close to the border and received a text that no one wants to read during the morning of Thursday, Feb. 24.

“She literally texted me that she woke up with her daughter this morning because of the bumping of the sound of the bombs and intensive jet noise,” Ivasyuk said of her friend, who is still in Ukraine.

She said folks in Hawaii may have more in common with Ukrainians than they thought.

“Ukrainians are very welcoming, I would even say like Hawaiians are welcoming people,” Ivasyuk said, “I would say the same about Ukrainian. They love food, they enjoy it, they love to have friends over, they love to have a company.”

While sanctions from the United States are appreciated, Ivasyuk said the world will need to come together and not leave Ukraine to fend for itself.

“If you want a peace everywhere else, not just Ukraine, but in the world, we have to come together, not just one country,” she said. “Literally, if you have freedom, if you want to find democracy, that has to be done.”