Hawaii residents share their thoughts on casino gambling, charging tourists

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than half of Hawaii’s residents still don’t want to see casinos in the islands.

According to a new survey conducted by the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Public Policy Center, 52% of the 700 people polled said they oppose allowing casino gambling in the state.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

When asked about tourism, 78-percent of people either strongly or somewhat-favor charging tourists an entry fee at parks and other hot spots during peak times.

Additionally, 45-percent of those surveyed said they remain in favor of both vaccination and testing requirements for travelers.