Hawaii residents share their thoughts on casino gambling, charging tourists

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than half of Hawaii’s residents still don’t want to see casinos in the islands.

According to a new survey conducted by the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Public Policy Center, 52% of the 700 people polled said they oppose allowing casino gambling in the state.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

When asked about tourism, 78-percent of people either strongly or somewhat-favor charging tourists an entry fee at parks and other hot spots during peak times.

Additionally, 45-percent of those surveyed said they remain in favor of both vaccination and testing requirements for travelers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories