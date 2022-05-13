HONOLULU (KHON2) — Not only do Hawaii drivers get to enjoy almost perfect weather year-round, but they also have one of the lowest auto insurance rates in the country.

According to a recent study by Insurify, an online website comparing car insurance, Hawaii residents pay $122 a month for state minimum car insurance.

With the current inflation taking place and the price of gas hitting a new record high, many drivers are after cheap auto insurance coverage.

Through their research Insurify found Farmers provided Hawaii residents the best low average car insurance rates.

They found policyholders with Farmers pay insurance premiums of $108 per month. Coming in $14 cheaper than the average.

Drivers in Hawaii who have a current at-fault accident on their driving record pay 55.43% more on average than drivers with a clean record.

The minimum coverage limits Hawaii state law requires are $20,000 for the injury or death of a single person involved in a car accident and $40,000 for the injury or death of multiple persons.

Insurance providers list this coverage at 20/40, stating the limitations of each minimum. In an accident, liability coverage protects you up to the policy limit. Damages above the policy limit of $40,000 are your responsibility.

Having a clean driving record can also help keep auto insurances low. Through the study they found 82% of Hawaii drivers have a clean record.

Another factor that could raise auto insurance premiums is having a DUI. Drivers in Hawaii with a DUI on their driving record pay on average 51.09% more than drivers with a clean record.

Those with a speeding ticket on their driving history pay on average 55.43% more than drivers with a clean record.

To read the full report by Insurify head to their website.