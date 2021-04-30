Hawaii residents participate in Lei Day celebration at Booth District Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lei Day is on Saturday, May 1.

Part of the City’s celebration in 2021 was decorating Honolulu’s Booth District Park with lei on Friday, April 30.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Residents and community members stopped by on Friday to tie their handmade lei to chains around the park.

The goal was to cover over 150 feet of chain and unofficially beat the world record for the longest lei, set by India in 2012.

Residents say they wanted to do their part to help.

“I wanted to teach my children and grandchildren how to make lei, especially the haku and the vili lei, so that they can use that knowledge to make future leis,” said Honolulu resident Faith Kodama. “It’s low cost or no cost and you’re participating as a family, as well as a community.”

The public will be able to view the assortment of lei around the park through Sunday, May 2.

Click here for more information on the Lei Day celebration.