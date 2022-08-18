HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fall is right around the corner and although Hawaii doesn’t have those vibrant trees that change colors or cooler temperatures, one thing that does pop up is a pumpkin spice latte.

A new study ranked the states that are the most obsessed and least obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes and Hawaii was grouped with the states who can’t get enough.

Bid-on-Equipment asked Americans about their pumpkin spice latte preferences like how often they get it, what type of milk they use, and when people start searching for the popular drink to be back at popular coffee shops.

According to their study Hawaii ranked in the top 10 states for pumpkin spice latte obsession.

Top 10 states obsessed with PSL:

Washington California Colorado Oregon Illinois Texas Virginia Arizona Hawaii New York

Their study showed most people in Hawaii prefer to have their pumpkin spice latte hot with almond milk.

According to Starbucks they will start selling their famous pumpkin spice latte at the end of August.

To read the full study on the states most and least obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes head to bid-on-equipment’s website.