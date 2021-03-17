Hawaii residents may soon be required to dial area code in order to make local calls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local residents may soon need to start dialing 8-0-8 at the start of their calls in order to reach the right person. It’s all part of a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) effort to make contacting the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline easier.

The FCC has adopted 9-8-8 as a new three-digit number to be used to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. The number can be used starting July 16, 2022. All telecommunications carriers and VoIP service providers will be required to take part in the initiative by requiring callers to use the 10-digit dialing system.

What will be the new dialing procedure for Hawaii? Starting Oct. 24, Hawaii residents looking to place a call will need to dial area code 8-0-8, followed by the telephone number. This also applies to calls to people on the same island. Following this change, local calls dialed with only 7-digits may not be completed and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.

Hawaiian Telcom is urging residents to consider automatic and speed dialing equipment such as medical monitoring devices, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates once the change goes in effect. These will need to be reprogrammed to include the full 10-digit number.

Until July 16, 2022 customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. Starting July 16, 2022 dialing “988” will automatically route your call to the Lifeline.