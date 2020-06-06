Hawaii residents march in support of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents can expect a second week of Black Lives Matter protests in Honolulu. These in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis more than a week ago. The police officers involved have since been arrested and charged with varying charges from second degree murder to aiding and abetting.

Last weekend and throughout the week, Hawaii residents showed their support for the movement that is seeking justice for black people and to bring awareness to systemic racism. Hundreds, from Waikiki to Hilo, either marched or waved signs in support.

A small contingent of protesters marched through Waikiki on Sunday, May 31, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Video courtesy Antoinette Ann Acosta

Another wave of protests was organized for this weekend, Friday through Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. The meeting place is Ala Moana Beach Park and is set to end each day at the Duke Kahanamoku statue. As of 1 p.m. Friday, sources said the crowd had swelled to a few hundred people.

In response to rumors circulating on social media, the Honolulu Police Department posted on Instagram that they will “be taking appropriate actions where warranted” in relation to “mainland agitators.” They also thanked “everyone who has participated in the rallies and marches and peacefully exercised their right to free speech.” The sentiment is a stark contrast to the events in cities across the nation, some of which have turned violent. Here in Hawaii, as black, white and kia’i march together with people of all shades, the message is apparent–aloha lives here.