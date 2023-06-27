HONOLULU (KHON2) — Government officials are encouraging folks to take part in a survey with cash.

Hawaii residents could get a five-dollar bill from the Census Bureau in their mail, but the Better Business Bureau said to double-check some things before filling out any forms.

Kakaako resident Ryan Kam knows the census is conducted every 10 years, so he almost threw away a letter he received on Monday, June 26.

“Normally I wouldn’t have opened it at all, I would just throw it away as junk mail,” Kam said. “But something told me, ‘Let’s try and open it up and see what this is.'”

Kam discovered that his address was selected to participate in the National Survey of Children’s Health. The flier said there are no penalties for refusing to answer, but there is an incentive to keep participating.

I saw that it also included like, looked like it was money! Then I was thinking, ‘Okay, what’s going on here? Because who sends money for free?'” Ryan Kam, Kakaako resident

“It’s a legit bill,” Kam said, “There’s watermarks and everything. And I mean, it’s $5 too! It’s not like it’s just $1 or whatnot, it’s the five-dollar bill.”

The BBB said the letters are real as long as they truly are from the Census Bureau in Jefferson, Indiana. Contact information is printed on the letter for those with questions, but the BBB said to do your own research before calling or emailing.

“Go to their website and call them,” said BBB Marketplace Manager Roseann Freitas. “Because that’s going to be that verification, because we’re not used to this, right?”

“We need to be careful. It doesn’t matter anymore, it can be very legitimate, but because there is so much fraud and so many impersonators out there, it is going to be on us to do a little bit more verification because we just can’t trust everyone anymore,” Freitas said.

The Census Bureau’s website has information about how to verify if a survey letter is actually from them and insists that they will never ask for your full social security number, bank account number or passwords.

The toll-free phone number to check if a particular Census Bureau letter is legitimate is 1-800-354-7271. Questions about the National Survey of Children’s Health can be sent to childrenshealth@census.gov.

KHON2.com asked Kam if he plans to fill out the survey, now that he has the $5.

“Good question! I was just talking to the wife and you know what? This is intriguing. I mean, now that I have this five-dollar bill, hey, maybe we’ll give it a shot, we’re definitely thinking about doing it, yes,” Kam said.