HONOLULU (KHON2) — The military says North Korea continues its string of weapons tests. The North fired at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.

This comes after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles toward the south, setting a single-day record. Several air routes were shut down and a portion of South Korea evacuated.

Tension and uncertainty is how an Oahu resident visiting South Korea describes the heightened activity as the North launched at least 23 missiles this week.

“There were sirens going off and I don’t know if it was because of that, or if it was because of the practice,” said Jojo Nicolas, a Hawaii resident visiting South Korea.

This comes as the U.S. and South Korea military are conducting drills this week. Nicolas is in a town away from the South Korean island that was evacuated, but says these events are still alarming.

“It’s kind of wild to think that at any point they could shoot a missile, but hopefully our armed forces, our military is ready for it. It’s kind of scary. I think I try not to think about it,” Nicolas said.

The U.S. Indo Pacific Command said it’s aware of the ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with allies and partners and this event doesn’t pose an immediate threat to the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center held missile raid training Monday at the Pacific Missile Ranger Facility Barking Sands. The exercise included U.S. joint services and other international military partners to improve readiness.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said like any other potential threat, they’re monitoring the situation with federal partners. However, at this time Hawaii residents should not be alarmed.

“We’ve not received any information that suggests that there’s a threat to Hawaii and we will continue to monitor it,” said Adam Weintraub, HI-EMA Communication Director. “If anything changes that does change the readiness level that Hawaii needs to have in place, we’ll let people know that.”

Again, officials say there’s no threat to Hawaii.