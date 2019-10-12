Hawaii residents in Japan are bracing for impact of Typhoon Hagibis

Typhoon Hagibis is being described by NOAA as one of the most powerful storms in the world. And it is forecast to directly hit Japan.

Friday afternoon (Hawaii time), it hasn’t made landfall in Japan yet, but transportation and stores were already shutting down from Osaka to Tokyo.

Many people vacationing in Japan from Hawaii said they felt like it was the calm before the storm. And although the weather reports were grim, those who were there said they were trying to stay positive.

Eri Sano, is a Japanese radio personality and does a radio show with Kamasami Kong.

On her deck, outside her apartment she could see mostly cloudy gray skies with some rain, but calm winds.

“Its usually like this before a big typhoon comes– its usually rather quiet,” Sano explained.

Sano lives in Nagoya, about 220 miles south of Tokyo.

“Everything is closed today. Everything is cancelled today…People are getting a little panicky,” she said.

Sano said it’s odd that it’s so quiet on a Saturday especially since Monday is a Japanese holiday.

But as far as the weather goes, she said it’s not severe at all–yet.

Norilei Baldugo, Jenny Liz Ordonez and Myko Hodgins are on vacation in Tokyo–the area forecast to be directly hit by Typhoon Hagibis.

“When I went outside today it was pretty strong winds. We actually broke one of our umbrellas. It’s not hailing but it’s pouring rain,” said Hodgins.

The trio arrived in Tokyo two days ago. They said they didn’t even know about the typhoon.

“We did not know. We just found out yesterday when everybody started notifying us,” Baldugo said.

They are trying to prepare but supplies are limited at stores near their hotel.

“We just down to the (store) to grab some snacks to last us through the day. The hotel’s been providing us with water bottles,” Baldugo explained.

“Most of the shelves were empty when I went this morning. It was mainly just empty,” said Hodgins.

With transportation shutting down in Tokyo, they will have to wait out the storm.

Local band Na Leo Pilimehana made it out of Tokyo on the last bullet train to Osaka before it stopped service yesterday.

“We were told that in all the different storms, and Mother-Nature type of issues, that Japan has had, they’ve never shut down the trains before. The fact that they’re shutting trains down is a little concerning,” said Angela Morales of Na Leo Pilimehana.

The group is on tour in Japan promoting their newest album “Beautiful Day”.

Thursday night they performed in Tokyo. Friday they have a concert in Osaka, unless the weather gets to severe.

“We haven’t really felt the brunt of anything yet…it’s kind of a wait and see right now, but we feel secure at the moment,” said Morales.

Osaka was not forecast to see a direct hit from Typhoon Hagibis but they are expected to get rain and strong winds.

She wasn’t sure if their concert was to be cancelled but already had heard many people might not be able to make it.

“I have had a couple of fans that I’ve grown close to saying that they can’t get here (to Osaka). So they may live in another district and they can’t get here because the trains are shutting down. So we’ll see. Again, it’s just a minute by minute play for us.”

They were supposed to fly home Saturday morning, but found out that flight from Osaka to Norita and then to Honolulu had been cancelled.