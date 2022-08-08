HONOLULU (KHON2) — Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, over 100,000 residents living in Hawaii may be eligible to receive internet discounts up to $30 a month off and those living on Hawaiian Home Lands may qualify for a $75 discount.

The program is currently helping over 29,000 households across the state as they work remotely, take online classes, receive doctor appointments through telehealth consultations and more.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Grassroots efforts like these are building the momentum to bring us all into the 21st century. Whether it’s broadband affordability programs, access to devices, digital literacy instruction and most importantly, the environment that builds confidence and dignity, this has the potential to help thousands of kamaʻaina gain access to the digital world.” HAWAII GOV. DAVID IGE

The program is funded by the $65 billion Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act that was passed by Congress almost a year ago.

For many Hawaii residents having reliable broadband in their county takes off the stress they may face in their everyday lives.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The internet is a useful digital tool that can be used to build a new business, learn a new skill, or learn new ways to set a monthly budget to help a family get through these tough times.

According to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, Kupuna was able to learn about computer literacy and how to access the ACP application at recent series of digital literacy classes offered by the Broadband Hui at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

To learn how to apply, click here.