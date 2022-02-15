Hawaii residents can register for 2022 Honolulu Marathon with discounted $75 February rate

Participants make their way down Kalakaua Ave. during the Honolulu Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although the Honolulu Marathon’s 50th-anniversary run is not until December, Hawaii residents can take advantage of a special kama’aina registration rate through February.

Residents who would like to participate can register for $75 until Monday, Feb. 28, officials stated. However, the fee will increase to $115 on March 1 and $148 on March 14.

Those who sign up in February will also receive a free in-training shirt. Officials added there are approximately 300 training days left.

The 2022 Honolulu Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 11. To register, click here.

Anyone unable to do the full 26.2 miles can participate in the Start to Park 10k instead, which will start at the same time and place as the Honolulu Marathon but finish at 10 kilometers — about 6.2 miles. For this, there is also a special kama’aina rate of $55 for those who register early.

To register for the Start to Park 10k, click here.

According to officials, there were only 151 finishers during the first Honolulu Marathon. Nearly 50 years later, there are approximately 20,000 people who complete it.