Hawaii resident wins $275K at Fremont in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — A Hawaii resident won more than $275,000 from the IGT’s Wheel of Fortune® slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
Boyd Gaming reported the win happened at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The winner was on the Wheel of Fortune® Gold Spin Deluxe™ Triple Stars® slot machine.
The player put a $1.25 bet on a Wheel of Fortune® Bonus Spin.
The winner wanted to remain anonymous.
Earlier this year, another Hawaii resident won more than a million dollars at the same casino.
Boyd Gaming runs 28 casinos in 10 states.