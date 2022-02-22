Hawaii resident wins $275K at Fremont in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — A Hawaii resident won more than $275,000 from the IGT’s Wheel of Fortune® slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.

Boyd Gaming reported the win happened at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The winner was on the Wheel of Fortune® Gold Spin Deluxe™ Triple Stars® slot machine.

The player put a $1.25 bet on a Wheel of Fortune® Bonus Spin.

The winner wanted to remain anonymous.

Earlier this year, another Hawaii resident won more than a million dollars at the same casino.

Boyd Gaming runs 28 casinos in 10 states.