LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — A Hawaii resident hit a $1.3 million jackpot at the California Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The woman, who wanted to be referred to only as Michelle, won the jackpot on the Wheel of Fortune® slots with a $5 bet on Monday, March 28 around 11:30 a.m.

Boyd Gaming said this is the third Wheel of Fortune® jackpot that has been won by a Hawaii resident at its properties in Las Vegas.

A Hawai’i resident won a more than $1.1 million jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino after playing a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune® Super Times Pay slot machine on Jan. 21.

A Hawaii resident hit more then $275,000 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune® Gold Spin Deluxe™ Triple Stars® at Fremont on Feb. 22.

The Boyd Gaming operates 11 hotels and casinos in Las Vegas including the Fremont, California, Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sun Coast, Sam’s Town, Eastside Cannery, Main Street Station and Jokers Wild. They also have properties in Illinoi, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.