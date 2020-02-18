Hawaii resident hits more than $420,000 jackpot playing Pai Gow

HONOLULU (KHON2) –A Hawaii resident won big at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel. She hit a seven-card straight flush and bonus bet playing pai gow poker on Monday, Feb. 17–a $420,000 payday.

This is the third major win in the last five months by a Hawaii guest at one of Boyd Gaming’s downtown destinations. On Nov. 23, another Hawaii resident won more than $1 million playing Wheel of Fortune® at Fremont Hotel and Casino. On Oct. 7, a long-time Boyd Gaming customer from Hawaii took home a $930,000 jackpot playing the Madonna™ slot game at Main Street Station.

The winner has requested to remain anonymous.