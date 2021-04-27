Hawaii resident files lawsuit against United Airlines over flight 328

File – Smoke is seen emitting from the right engine of United flight 328 over Colorado, Feb. 20, 2021. (Hayden Smith photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another Hawaii resident has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines.

The most recent lawsuit makes six people who have sued the carrier, claiming severe trauma following a fiery flight from Denver to Hawaii in February.

Clifford Law Offices in Chicago announced Tuesday it filed four suits in Illinois against United Airlines on behalf of passengers from various states. The civil lawsuits against United seek compensation but do not mention a dollar figure.

Founder and senior partner Robert Clifford says, transparency is imperative during stressful situations.

“Although the plane landed safely, it is imperative that the crew be as transparent as possible when stressful things are happening in flight. Apparently there was no information or assurances coming from the crew during the tense 24 minutes in flight despite flight attendants reportedly being in plain sight. All the passengers could do was expect the worst was about to happen.” Robert Clifford, Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices reports individual lawsuits have been filed on behalf of a couple from Pennsylvania, a man from Maryland and two people from Hawaii.

United flight 328 was en route to Honolulu when the right engine burst into flames shortly after take off.

Parts of the aircraft also came crashing down onto Denver neighborhoods before the plane made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the number of lawsuits incorrectly. The error has been corrected.