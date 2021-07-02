Hawaii reports 79 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 79 new coronavirus cases for Friday, July 2.

There are 52 coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Maui and six Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,886.

The state death toll rises to 518.

The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,204 (7)

Honolulu: 27,170 (52)

Kauai: 374 (9)

Maui: 3,881 (5)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,323 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 2,484

Deaths: 518

Cases in the past 14 days: 612

Probable Cases