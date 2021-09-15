Hawaii reports 493 COVID cases, 11 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 493 new coronavirus cases, and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

There are 314 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 19 on Kauai, 62 on Maui, three on Molokai, and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 73,268.

The state death toll rose to 671.

Hawaii stands at 65.8% of vaccinated residents.

