HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,329 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 3,096 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 538 on the Big Island, 183 on Kauai, 418 on Maui, nine on Molokai, and 85 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 321,869.

The state death toll rose to 1,548.

The state stands at 77% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 574 and the average test positivity rate is 15.1%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: