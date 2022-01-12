Hawaii reports 3,512 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaii reports 3,512 coronavirus cases and five deaths for Wednesday, Jan. 12.

There are 2,612 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 290 on the Big Island, 158 on Kauai, eight on Lanai, 373 on Maui, 19 on Molokai and 52 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 153,540.

The state death toll is now 1,110.

The state stands at 75% of vaccinated residents.

