Hawaii reports 156 COVID cases, 10 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 156 new coronavirus cases, and 10 new deaths on Saturday, Sept. 30.

There are 86 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 32 on the Big Island, 20 on Kauai, 12 on Maui and six diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 84,143.

The state death toll rises to 906.

The state stands at 71.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

