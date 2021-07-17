Hawaii reports 124 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 124 coronavirus cases and no deaths on Saturday, July 17.

There are 81 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 20 on the Big Island, 12 on Kauai, and nine on Maui, and two diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 39,090.

The state death toll stands at 523.

The state stands at 59.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: