Hawaii reports 118 coronavirus cases, no fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 118 COVID-19 cases for Friday, April 30.

There are 83 coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, 14 on Maui and 12 on Kauai. Three residents were diagnosed outside of the state.

The state death toll remains 483.

That brings state total to 32,349.