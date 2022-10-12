HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week.

There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state.

The cumulative state total is now 358,279.

The state death toll rises to 1,699.

As of Oct. 5, the state reports 77.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: