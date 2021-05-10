Hawaii remembers fallen officers during National Police Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police officers across the nation and in Hawaii spent Monday, May 10, honoring their fallen comrades.

It is National Police Week and 2021s theme for the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is “Remembering Our Fallen.”

The Department typically marches from HPD headquarters to the State Capitol where a candlelight vigil is held.

A virtual ceremony will be held instead in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Police Week is a time for our community to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty and remember their courageous deeds and sacrifice and whereas the annual observance also underscores the outstanding programs and service that the Honolulu Police Department provides to our community throughout the year.” Susan Ballard, Honolulu Police Department chief

Honolulu Hale will be lit in blue through Saturday, May 15, in honor of National Police Week.

A total of 50 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty in the Department’s history.