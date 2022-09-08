HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii along with the rest of the world mourns the loss of queen Elizabeth. London’s longest reigning monarch passed away today at the age of 96.

Gov. David Ige ordered all state offices and agencies to lower flags to half-staff honoring the queen.

“Hawaii and our nation are joining the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Many years ago, Hawaii hosted the queen here at Washington Place. Her graciousness and her leadership will always be remembered,” said Dawn Amano-Ige.

The Hawaii state archives have information and photos of the queen’s two visits to Hawaii. “The first visit was just 41 minutes long, they needed to refuel. It was a BOAC flight and she promised to come back, and she did,” said Carol Kellett.

There were over 3,000 people there. Gov. Burns had met her at the plane, gave her a beautiful carnation lei and Prince Philip also got a lei.” Carol Kellett

The second time the queen visited was on holiday in 1975 when Washington Place hosted her for a dinner. Hawaii continued the relationship with the British monarchy and even celebrated the queen’s platinum jubilee earlier this year.

The Royal Navy UK Liaison Officer spoke at the jubilee but is respecting the blackout to honor the queen at this time and thanks Hawaii for their thoughts.