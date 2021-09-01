Hawaii Red Cross volunteers go to California to help families affected by wildfires

A firefighter battles the Caldor Fire along Highway 89, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Red Cross of Hawaii has sent eight volunteers to California to assist families affected by the wildfires, which have forced over 58,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The volunteers are from Oahu, Maui and the Big Island. One of them is leading the Logistics Operations, while the others are training new volunteers and staffing evacuation shelters.

Hawaii’s volunteers join more than 330 Red Cross disaster workers helping with the wildfires.

On Wednesday, officials warned that stiff winds and dry conditions could put homes in the California-Nevada alpine region in danger.

The fire has been burning toward Lake Tahoe from the southwest along California Highway 50, climbing over a Sierra Nevada summit and descending into the Tahoe Basin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.