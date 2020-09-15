Hawaii Red Cross volunteers deploy to wildfires in Washington, Oregon, and California

HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Red Cross of Hawaii volunteers help out with the wildfires in Washington, Oregon, and California.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A total of 11 Hawaii volunteers are involved. Of those seven work virtually and four work on site on mental health and sheltering.

The Western Wildfires have forced many people to evacuate their homes, and it also lead to bad quality air.

To volunteer visit redcross.org/volunteertoday

To donate visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Latest Stories on KHON2