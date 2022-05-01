HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time in three years, the American Red Cross of Hawaii said they will once again conduct in-person visits to install free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to home fires.

Teams on each island will partner with community members to visit homes throughout the month of May. They will not only check and install smoke alarms but also share home fire safety information.

According to the Red Cross, they respond every three to four days to an emergency. Most of those emergencies are home fires.

John Blalock is the Disaster Preparedness Manager for the American Red Cross for the pacific islands and he said that educating the public on fire safety is especially important.

“I’ll ask you, do you know where your smoke alarm is, have you tested it in the last month, do you know two ways out of your house in two minutes or less, and where is your meeting place?” said Blalock. “So that is kind of the educational portion because we don’t talk about it enough.”

As part of the pilot project, smoke alarms and preparedness education will be given to residents of Anahola on Kauai.

The Red Cross stated that home fires claim seven lives every day but having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death by half.

The national Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ initiative to install 50,000 free smoke. You can get involved in helping others who have lost their home to fire by donating here. A variety of volunteer options are also listed on their website.