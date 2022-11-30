HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige announced the award of $5,570,883 million in an “Internet For All” planning grant to Hawaii from the Biden-Harris administration.

The grants from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration will be used to plan for the deployment of high-speed internet networks and develop training programs for digital skills.

This is part of the bipartisan infrastructure Law signed by President Biden. To provide high-speed and reliable internet service to the state.

“The challenges we faced over the past few years showed how important it is to have reliable and affordable internet access is for all residents, whether they live in urban Honolulu or a rural part of a neighbor island,” said Gov. Ige.

“If we didn’t understand the critical and still-growing importance of Internet connectivity and broadband before COVID, the pandemic drove home how essential it is and how it can greatly improve tele-anything such as education, health, business and communities,” said Congressman Ed Case (HI-01).