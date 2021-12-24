Hawaii real estate company donates to housing fund that supports survivors of domestic violence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii real estate company has donated $5,000 to the Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) Hale Fund, which helps survivors and their families escape from abuse.

Sachi Hawaii’s donation will help support rent for a family for one year.

Experts say domestic violence is an often hidden problem that can have deadly consequences, and it’s on the rise in Hawaii. The DVAC this past summer reported seeing a spike in calls during the pandemic.

According to the DVAC, from February 2020 to 2021, hotline calls jumped by 188%. In April, numbers rose by 38%. Although things are returning to normal, domestic violence numbers are expected to grow.