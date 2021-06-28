Hawaii ranks second-highest in U.S. gas prices with no sign of letting up this summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas prices in the U.S. are on the rise again, hitting an average $3.09 per gallon, according to fuel price tracking app GasBuddy.

In Honolulu, a survey of 214 gas stations in the area showed that prices have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.91 per gallon.

“With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following the national average last week setting a new 2021 high,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price.”

Gas prices in Honolulu are 8.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Honolulu is priced at $3.37 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.19 per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $3.44 per gallon, while the highest is $4.62 per gallon.



Listed below are the historical gasoline prices in Honolulu and the national average going back 10 years:

June 28, 2020: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 28, 2019: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 28, 2018: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

June 28, 2017: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

June 28, 2016: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

June 28, 2015: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 28, 2014: $4.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 28, 2013: $4.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

June 28, 2012: $4.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

June 28, 2011: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

While prices for some commodities have reversed direction recently, oil has held its gains for the most part. On Monday, West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.14 to $72.91 per barrel, but the price is still up 50% on the year.

The most common gas price motorists in the U.S. were likely to see was $2.89 per gallon, the same as last week, GasBuddy said.

States closest to the large Gulf Coast refinery hub had the lowest average prices per gallon, led by Mississippi at $2.71, Louisiana at $2.72 and Texas at $2.76. The states with the highest prices per gallon were California at $4.27, Hawaii at $3.96 and Nevada ($3.71).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.