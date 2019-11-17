Hawaii ranks no. 3 in worst road conditions in America

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A study says that Hawaii ranks in the top 10 for worst road conditions.

According to the study, Hawaii ranks third in the country.

ConsumerAffairs conducted a study by surveying 1,418 U.S. residents by email to determine which states have the best or worst roads. They calculated how much each state spends per mile of road, looked at the number of motor crash fatalities in each state, factored in the percentage of total capital spending toward roadway expansion and repair and surveyed 1,418 consumers across the U.S. about road conditions near them.

For Hawaii, people spend about $172 per mile of road.

As for the actual conditions, 42 percent of the roads in Hawaii are in poor condition. Only 17 percent are in good condition, according to the grades given by the Federal Highway Administration.

The researcher team of ConsumerAffairs spoke with residents in Hawaii. Many in the study complained about potholes, illegible street names, surface un-evenness, and disappearing street lane markings. Water main breaks, bad lighting, and even talk about crosswalks and bike lanes were brought up.

South Carolina was ranked first with the worst road conditions in the country. Louisiana was runner-up as the second-worst.

As for the best, Wyoming, Kansas, and Minnesota are the top three states with the best road conditions.

