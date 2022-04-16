CLAYMONT, Delaware (KHON2) — Research shows Hawaii is one of the top 10 best states to raise a family, according to Babysense.

Some of the factors to qualify included school quality and safety, air quality, obesity rates, and national parks.

Hawaii came in at number 9 in the top 10 list.

The research found that the average life expectancy is 80.9 years old and 15.5% of children aged 10-17 are obese.

Minnesota, Washington and Massachusetts were the top three states. The bottom three were Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Babysense is a company that sells baby products including baby monitors. For more information on the Babysense study, click here.