Hawaii ranks in top 10 grinchiest states in America according to GetCenturyLink report

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii was ranked almost last in the nation when it comes to having Christmas cheer according to GetCenturyLink.com.

A study of all 50 states was done, and Hawaii came in at number 49.

To find the results the company checked online activity and what was actually happening in the area.

For online activity, they looked at google searches for Christmas movies, gingerbread houses, and shopping trends. They also examined how many Christmas tweet there was as well as how many Christmas songs were streamed.

To find out what was happening in the community, they looked at how many Christmas tree farms there are per capita, and how many charitable donations there were.

The top three states with the most Christmas spirit are Tennessee, North Carolina and Utah.

The bottom three are California, Hawaii and Nevada.

To see the GetCenturyLink.com study, click here.