Hawaii ranks high in drunk-driving fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s one of the worst lists for Hawaii to rank high in.

According to a study, Hawaii ranks fifth in the country with the most drunk-driving fatalities.

A team with CheapCarInsuranceQuotes.com analyzed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s data and found that 39% of fatal crashes in Hawaii involve drivers who are under the influence.

And apparently, it’s getting worse.

The study claimed that Hawaii didn’t rank among the top five until the latest ranking showed that drunk driving fatalities are getting worse.

Also ranked high is Washington D.C. with 51%, then Rhode Island with 41%, and North Dakota with 40%.