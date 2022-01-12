Hawaii ranks as one of the most expensive states to smoke tobacco, here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’ve been struggling to kick your smoking habit to the curb, maybe seeing the financial cost could help you.

WalletHub recently published the real cost of smoking by state and Hawaii was ranked as being one of the most expensive states to keep this habit.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Wallethub’s Adam McCann wrote the list based on different key factors like out of pocket costs, financial opportunity costs, and health care costs, per smoker.

McCann said tobacco use accounts for nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. each year according to the CDC. It is also the leading cause of lung cancer, according to the American Lung Association.

The CDC also reports smokers may have a harder time combating COVID-19 symptoms, if infected.

McCann said every year smoking costs the U.S. more than 300 billion, including both medical care and loss of productivity.

Those of us here in Hawaii end up paying more on average, compared to other states across the U.S.

According to WalletHub the out-of-pocket cost to smoke here in Hawaii would be $170,820 combined with the financial opportunity cost of $1,787,052, combined with the health care cost per smoker of $186,729.

Meaning the average cost to smoke for your entire life in Hawaii would be $2,861,032.

To get these projected numbers WalletHub took an adult who smokes one pack of cigarettes per day beginning at age 21, counting every day for 48 more years until that person turned 69. According to McCann 69 is the average age at which a smoker dies.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

McCann also broke down the annual cost per year to smoke in Hawaii and it came out to roughly $59,605.

To see the full list and read the entire article, click right here.