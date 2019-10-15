Honolulu ranks #2 for cities most common for termites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ConsumerAffairs.com surveyed consumers across the country to learn which pests bug them the most.

They found that ants, spiders and ticks topped the list of creepy crawlies that cause the most concern.

As it turns out, Honolulu, Hawaii ranks #2 for cities most common for termites.



It’s important to know that termites…

infest approximately 600,000 homes

create damage that cost homeowners $3,000 (on average) to repair

cause more than $5 billion in property damage nationwide

are responsible for $30 billion in damage to crops and infrastructure

are attracted to moisture and wood and invade properties through cracks in building exteriors

are most prevalent in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions, as well as Midwest and Pacific states

“Pest control problems can sometimes be a symptom of a larger issue. Some of the ‘most concerning’ pests are actually attracted to a home because of an existing bug problem,” said researcher Kathryn Parkman. “Centipedes, for example, eat other bugs like spiders and worms, so if you see a centipede in your home, you might need to address a different pest problem at the source.”

