Hawaii ranked worst state to drive in according to new study

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you live in Hawaii then you know what time you should try and avoid rush hour traffic.

For many being stuck in traffic is an everyday battle getting from one side of the island to the other.

Traffic can make you late, cause people’s tempers to rise, and can cost you some money in the long run.

WalletHub released a list of best and worst states to drive in for 2022 and you can guess where Hawaii landed.

If you guessed last you would be correct, out of the 50 states, Hawaii was ranked last, coming in as the worst state to drive in for 2022.

A lot of factors went into the ranking of best and worst states including cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

For instance, WalletHub reported Hawaii had the fewest auto repair shops per capita and having one of the highest average gas prices.

But that’s not all, they said Hawaii also has the fewest car washes per capita ranking 49/50.

Something to also consider is constant road updates when trying to fix potholes, water main breaks and downed trees.

They also reported rush hour traffic played a factor in ranking, meaning the states that tend to have more traffic ranked lower on the list.

According to WalletHub the best three states to drive in for 2022 is Iowa, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The three worst states are Delaware, Rhode Island and lastly Hawaii.

To see the full list and breakdown how they ranked all 50 states click right here.