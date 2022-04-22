HONOLULU (KHON2) — With COVID numbers decreasing and mask mandates ending the United States is trying to move into a post pandemic era.

WalletHub, a free credit score company, recently compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on the “safest” and “least-safest” states to live in during the pandemic.

The metrics used was vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate and transmission rate.

The top five safest states according to the study were Maryland, South Dakota, California, District of Columbia and Hawaii. At the bottom of their list were Kentucky, Oregon, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Nevada.

Their metrics showed Hawaii tied for first place with lowest transmission rate and highest vaccination rate.

According to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) around one third of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 19th.

Wael Al-Delaimy with the University of San Diego said this pandemic has gone on for years and people should know how to prevent catching the virus.

“We are hoping there is not a new variant that appears after this surge of the new variant that is more deadly and completely resistant to the vaccines, that would cause much more death and suffer across the world,” said Al-Delaimy. “We want to move out of the pandemic and the only way is to get people vaccinated to the degree that it cannot spread anymore.”

He said with vaccines readily available for people, including getting their booster shot, people have the privilege to help prevent death and severe illness.

Because of the overall decrease in COVID numbers and transmission the country has dropped most restrictions. Numbers are not drastically lower going into Summer than during the height of the Delta and Omicron surge.

Every Wednesday Hawaii Department of Health releases their weekly COVID numbers. The numbers are broken down by state and county.

To view Hawaii’s current COVID case count you can head to the Hawaii Department of Health’s website or click here, and to read WalletHub’s study ranking the safest states to be in during the pandemic head to their website.