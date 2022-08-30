A rainbow is seen over a Hawaii beach in July 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study ranked the most beautiful states in the country, and of course, Hawaii came in close to the top.

Hawaii was ranked as the 5th most naturally beautiful state, according to a new study by Airport Parking Reservations.

They ranked all 50 states based on national parks, named mountains, waterfalls, large natural lakes and beaches.

It might come as a surprise, but Hawaii did not come in first for having the most beaches. Washington took the spot on their list with having more than 1,368.

Washington also took the top spot for being the most beautiful state in America followed by California, Alaska, Oregon, then coming in fifth was Hawaii.

Hawaii is home to beautiful waterfalls, lush green mountains, never-ending sandy beaches and picture-perfect weather. No matter the island you choose to travel to, odds are you will have a good time taking in all of the views and basking in the natural beauty.

To read the full report on the most beautiful states in the country, head to Airport Parking Reservations’ website.