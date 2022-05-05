HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study ranked the best states to raise a family and Hawaii placed in the top ten best states. Babysense ranked states on metrics like school quality, safety, obesity rates, air quality and more.

Through their study they found the average life expectancy in Hawaii is 80.9. That can be attributed to the endless number of outdoor activities readily available almost year-round.

The top 10 best states to raise a family:

Minnesota Washington Massachusetts Nebraska New Hampshire Vermont North Dakota New York Hawaii Utah.

The homicide rate in Hawaii per their study for 100,000 people is 2.7 and the firearms deaths per 100,000 people is 4.5. Hawaii also had one of the best Air Quality rankings, contributing to the overall score.

This isn’t the first time Hawaii was named a great state to raise a family. With state parks, good weather and little air pollution, many people enjoy starting and growing their family in the Aloha State.

Home is more than a place you live, and the state you call home can have a big impact on your family’s mental, physical and emotional well-being.

Dr. Melinda Ashton, the Executive Vice President, and Chief Quality Officer for Hawai‘i Pacific Health, said Hawaii residents live healthy lifestyles.

She said maximizing one’s health is important, and ways to do that is keeping up with yearly check-ups.

“Each individual should maximize their own health potential by keeping up regular doctor appointments and screenings,” said Dr. Ashton. “What we do for ourselves is just as important as the natural advantages that living in Hawai‘i offers us.”

To read the full report on best states to raise a family head to Babysene’s website.