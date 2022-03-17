HONOLULU (KHON2) — Feelings of loneliness due to the pandemic become a regular occurrence for some people as they practiced social distancing and worked from home.

AgingInPlace.org, an organization dedicated to helping seniors, their family members and their caregivers to prepare their homes and their lives for successful aging, conducted a study that ranked the most and least loneliest states.

The top three loneliest states were Maine, Florida then Ohio. On the other end, the top three least loneliest states were Utah, Alaska then Hawaii.

According to their study, Hawaii often seems like a paradise, with spectacular beaches and weather to enjoy. As well as being a beautiful place to live, its residents also have one of the lowest loneliness scores.

They found Hawaii has a 6.2% of residents widowed and 9% of people divorced which attributed to their high ranking.

However, despite the high placement in this article the pandemic has been hard for seniors with many still considered at high risk for COVID-19.

According to the CDC older adults are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Getting very sick means that older adults with COVID-19 might need hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe.

The CDC reports the risk increases for people in their 50s and increases in 60s, 70s and 80s. People 85 and older are the most likely to get very sick.

They recommend older adults, and those who live with, visit or provide care for them need to take steps to protect themselves from getting COVID-19:

Get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you are not fully vaccinated and indoors and considered high risk, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.

In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be protected even if they are fully vaccinated.

Continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Then wash your hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces and things you touch often.

For more helpful tips from the CDC click here. To read the full study by AgingInPlace.org head to their website.