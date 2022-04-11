HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you filed your taxes already? If you haven’t the deadline is just around the corner on April 18.

IPX1031 focuses on 1031 Tax Deferred Exchanges and recently came out with their study on states known to file their taxes last minute.

The top five states that seems to procrastinate the most when filling their taxes are Nevada, Hawaii, Georgia, Arkansas, and California.

Most people who file their taxes late said the reason they wait is because they don’t think there’s a rush and they assume they aren’t getting a refund. According to the study the next top reason is finding filing taxes “too stressful and complicated”.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said the average federal tax refund in 2021 was $2,815. That’s $108 more than the previous year.

Despite tax day getting pushed back to April 18th this year, about 37% of Americans think it is on the usual date of April 15.

For tips to help file your taxes head to the Internal Revenue Service’s website or click here.