HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following their return from the NCAA tournament, the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine received a special honor from the Honolulu Mayor on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

At Honolulu Hale, Mayor Rick Blangiardi handed the volleyball team certificates to commemorate their 2023 Big West Conference Championship and appearance at the NCAA tournament.

The special day was marked in history after the mayor proclaimed Dec. 6 as University of Hawaii Women’s volleyball day.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi commemorates Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team at Honolulu Hale in Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

“What you do is followed and interested by a lot of people here so your achievements this year was a sense of great pride in a midst of a very difficult year for all of us. So I just thank you,” Blangiardi announced to the team.

During this 2023 season, the Bows were able to mark their 12th conference title after sweeping Long Beach Sate in the championship earning them their 30th consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament.