Hawaii public workers union unsatisfied with proposed $2,200 bonus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public school teachers in Hawaii could be getting a $2,200 bonus.

That is not sitting well with Hawaii’s largest public workers union, however.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) represents school workers like principals, custodians and special education assistants who will not be receiving the bonus.

The HGEA executive director says they can not support rewarding one profession over others.

“With distance learning, it is now more apparent than ever that success hinges on a community. Educators – including special education and classroom assistants, principals, counselors, librarians, specialists, support staff, custodians, food service employees, parents, and more, working together. It is unconscionable that the Legislature disregarded collective bargaining and granted this generous cash bonus to one group of employees while making significant departmental cuts elsewhere, like in higher education, which will likely lead to layoffs for others.“ Randy Perreira, HGEA executive director.

The $2,200 bonus is a part of a bill that Gov. Ige has yet to approve.