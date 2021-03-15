Hawaii public schools to implement revised health and safety protocols for in-person instruction

FILE – The shadows of a school employee escorting a student are cast on the wall as they walk to a classroom. (Courtesy: Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) will be implementing revised health and safety protocols as more students are projected to return to in-person learning on public school campuses during the fourth quarter.

The new protocols align with the latest Department of Health (DOH) guidance for schools.

“Face-to-face learning is so vital for our students, especially our youngest learners,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said on Monday, March 15. “We’ve been diligently working to maximize in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.”

Highlights of the new protocols for in-person instruction include the following:

Advance notice : Schools shall provide a minimum notice of seven calendar days before an increase to in-person schooling.

: Schools shall provide a minimum notice of seven calendar days before an increase to in-person schooling. Remote work during quarantine : In the event of a classroom, workspace and/or building being closed due to COVID-19 and students being sent home and/or being directed to quarantine, employees identified as a close contact needing to quarantine in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Department of Health (DOH) school guidance shall continue to work from a remote location when able.

: In the event of a classroom, workspace and/or building being closed due to COVID-19 and students being sent home and/or being directed to quarantine, employees identified as a close contact needing to quarantine in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Department of Health (DOH) school guidance shall continue to work from a remote location when able. Mitigation strategies : Regardless of the level of community transmission, all schools shall use and layer mitigation strategies aligned to CDC guidance, DOH guidelines, and the HIDOE’s Return to Learn Health and Safety Handbook. These strategies include: Consistent masking; staying home when unwell and going home if you become unwell at school; and proper hand hygiene. Cohorting; physical distancing (ideally, at least 6 feet); adjusting ventilation systems to introduce more outside air and/or increase air exchange; physical barriers (most important when masking and physical distancing can’t be maintained); and cleaning high-touch areas.

The HIDOE said union leaders from the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA), Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA), and the United Public Workers (UPW) support the plans to ramp up in-person instruction.