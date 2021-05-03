Hawaii public schools release schedule for Class of 2021 graduation celebrations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education has announced the schedule for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Alternative ceremony formats will continue for another year and with limited guests to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said in a statement on Monday, May 3. “Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines. We thank our school communities and partners who have been working to make these events truly special.”

Below is an overview of statewide commencement celebrations. This list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available.

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Kaimuki High
Principal: Jamie Dela Cruz

Participating Seniors: 140		May 22School auditoriumIn-person, single graduate at a time
McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron Okamura

Participating Seniors: 300		May 23School campusDrive-through diploma pickup
Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean Wong

Participating Seniors: 280		May 21School campusDrive-through diploma pickup
Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School
Principal: Christopher Yim

Participating Seniors: 23		May 22School campusDrive-in

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Farrington High Principal: Alfredo Carganilla

Participating Seniors: 525		May 17Aloha StadiumIn-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin Mew

Participating Seniors: 300		May 22Aloha StadiumIn-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell Otani

Participating Seniors: 300		May 25Hawaii Convention CenterIn-person; graduates and essential staff only inside Convention Center
Hawaii School for the Deaf & BlindPrincipal: Kinau Gardner

Participating Seniors: 8		May 20School campusIn-person with limited guests and vehicles

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason Nakamoto

Participating Seniors: 375		May 21School stadium fieldIn-person with limited guests
Mililani HighPrincipal: Frederick Murphy

Participating Seniors: 600		May 16Aloha StadiumIn-person with limited guests and vehicles
Waialua High & Inter.Principal: Christine Alexander

Participating Seniors: 100		May 22School football fieldIn-person with limited guests

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Aiea HighPrincipal: David Tanuvasa

Participating Seniors: 220		May 19Aloha StadiumIn-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin Martin

Participating Seniors: 430		May 21Aloha StadiumIn-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Radford HighPrincipal: James Sunday

Participating Seniors: 260		May 21School gymnasiumIn-person with limited guests on staggered schedule

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph Halfmann

Participating Seniors: 380		May 15Aloha StadiumIn-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Waipahu HighPrincipal: Keith Hayashi

Participating Seniors: 640
May 20Aloha StadiumIn-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Darin Pilialoha

Participating Seniors: 155		May 29School campus
Drive-through diploma pickup
Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Disa Hauge

Participating Seniors: 370		May 21


School campusIn-person, student-only, with drive-through diploma pick-up the following day

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry Lee

Participating Seniors: 650		May 22School campus

Drive-through diploma pickup
Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley Shinkawa

Participating Seniors: 480		May 21School stadiumIn-person, limited guests

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette Tyrell

Participating Seniors: 408		May 22School campus (two ceremonies)In-person, limited guests, live-streaming
Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna Lindsey

Participating Seniors: 203		May 20School campusDrive-through diploma pickup with live stream, one vehicle per graduate

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Kailua HighPrincipal: Stacey Oshio

Participating Seniors: 200		May 22School campusDrive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony
Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James Rippard 

Participating Seniors: 200		May 28School campusIn-person on staggered schedule
Olomana SchoolPrincipal: John Secreto 

Participating Seniors: 10		May 21School fieldIn-person with limited guests

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon Beck

Participating Seniors: 48		May 21School fieldIn-person with limited guests and vehicles
Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean Cevallos

Participating Seniors: 269		May 21School stadiumIn-person with limited guests and vehicles
Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Darlene Bee

Participating Seniors: 100		May 23School campusDrive-through diploma pickup

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki 

Participating Seniors: 265		May 21School campusDrive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony to follow, one vehicle per graduate
Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy Koga

Participating Seniors: 276		May 22School stadium (two ceremonies)
In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Rachelle Matsumura

Participating Seniors: 130		May 22School campusDrive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony
Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Keli‘ikanoe Mahi

Participating Seniors: 9		May 21Konawaena High baseball fieldIn-person with limited guests, virtual ceremony
Kealakehe HighPrincipal: Glenn Gray

Participating Seniors: 300		May 28School football fieldIn-person with limited guests with vehicles
Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy Stafford

Participating Seniors: 55		May 22School campusDrive-through diploma pickup with live coverage
Konawaena HighPrincipal: Shawn Suzuki

Participating Seniors: 180		May 22School football fieldIn-person with limited guests with vehicles

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni Wilhelm

Participating Seniors: 290		May 21War Memorial StadiumIn-person with virtual ceremony
Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand 

Participating Seniors: 220		May 20School stadiumIn-person with limited guests and vehicles
Maui High Principal: Jamie Yap

Participating Seniors: 430		May 22War Memorial StadiumIn-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher Sanita

Participating Seniors: 28		May 22School campusTo be announced
Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Jeri Dean

Participating Seniors: 216		May 23School stadium

In-person, more details to be announced
Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Elton Kinoshita

Participating Seniors: 40		May 22Palawai Field
To be announced
Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina Soares

Participating Seniors: 66		May 22School football fieldTo be announced

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area

SchoolDateLocationDetails
Kapaʻa HighPrincipal: Thomas “Tommy” John Cox

Participating Seniors: 240		May 21School campusDrive-in
Kaua‘i HighPrincipal: Marlene Leary

Participating Seniors: 290		May 21Vidinha StadiumIn-person with live stream
Waimea HighPrincipal: Mahina Anguay

Participating Seniors: 135		May 21School campusIn-person with limited guests and vehicles

