Hawaii public schools release schedule for Class of 2021 graduation celebrations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education has announced the schedule for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Alternative ceremony formats will continue for another year and with limited guests to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said in a statement on Monday, May 3. “Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines. We thank our school communities and partners who have been working to make these events truly special.”

Below is an overview of statewide commencement celebrations. This list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available.

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

School Date Location Details Kaimuki High

Principal: Jamie Dela Cruz



Participating Seniors: 140 May 22 School auditorium In-person, single graduate at a time McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron Okamura



Participating Seniors: 300 May 23 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean Wong



Participating Seniors: 280 May 21 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School

Principal: Christopher Yim



Participating Seniors: 23 May 22 School campus Drive-in

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

School Date Location Details Farrington High Principal: Alfredo Carganilla



Participating Seniors: 525 May 17 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin Mew



Participating Seniors: 300 May 22 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell Otani



Participating Seniors: 300 May 25 Hawaii Convention Center In-person; graduates and essential staff only inside Convention Center Hawaii School for the Deaf & BlindPrincipal: Kinau Gardner



Participating Seniors: 8 May 20 School campus In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

School Date Location Details Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason Nakamoto



Participating Seniors: 375 May 21 School stadium field In-person with limited guests Mililani HighPrincipal: Frederick Murphy



Participating Seniors: 600 May 16 Aloha Stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles Waialua High & Inter.Principal: Christine Alexander



Participating Seniors: 100 May 22 School football field In-person with limited guests

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

School Date Location Details Aiea HighPrincipal: David Tanuvasa



Participating Seniors: 220 May 19 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin Martin



Participating Seniors: 430 May 21 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Radford HighPrincipal: James Sunday



Participating Seniors: 260 May 21 School gymnasium In-person with limited guests on staggered schedule

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

School Date Location Details Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph Halfmann



Participating Seniors: 380 May 15 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside. Waipahu HighPrincipal: Keith Hayashi



Participating Seniors: 640

May 20 Aloha Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

School Date Location Details Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Darin Pilialoha



Participating Seniors: 155 May 29 School campus

Drive-through diploma pickup Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Disa Hauge



Participating Seniors: 370 May 21





School campus In-person, student-only, with drive-through diploma pick-up the following day

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

School Date Location Details Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry Lee



Participating Seniors: 650 May 22 School campus



Drive-through diploma pickup Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley Shinkawa



Participating Seniors: 480 May 21 School stadium In-person, limited guests

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

School Date Location Details Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette Tyrell



Participating Seniors: 408 May 22 School campus (two ceremonies) In-person, limited guests, live-streaming Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna Lindsey



Participating Seniors: 203 May 20 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with live stream, one vehicle per graduate

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

School Date Location Details Kailua HighPrincipal: Stacey Oshio



Participating Seniors: 200 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James Rippard



Participating Seniors: 200 May 28 School campus In-person on staggered schedule Olomana SchoolPrincipal: John Secreto



Participating Seniors: 10 May 21 School field In-person with limited guests

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

School Date Location Details Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon Beck



Participating Seniors: 48 May 21 School field In-person with limited guests and vehicles Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean Cevallos



Participating Seniors: 269 May 21 School stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Darlene Bee



Participating Seniors: 100 May 23 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

School Date Location Details Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki



Participating Seniors: 265 May 21 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony to follow, one vehicle per graduate

Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy Koga



Participating Seniors: 276 May 22 School stadium (two ceremonies)

In-person with limited guests and vehicles

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

School Date Location Details Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Rachelle Matsumura



Participating Seniors: 130 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Keli‘ikanoe Mahi



Participating Seniors: 9 May 21 Konawaena High baseball field In-person with limited guests, virtual ceremony Kealakehe HighPrincipal: Glenn Gray



Participating Seniors: 300 May 28 School football field In-person with limited guests with vehicles Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy Stafford



Participating Seniors: 55 May 22 School campus Drive-through diploma pickup with live coverage Konawaena HighPrincipal: Shawn Suzuki



Participating Seniors: 180 May 22 School football field In-person with limited guests with vehicles

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area

School Date Location Details Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni Wilhelm



Participating Seniors: 290 May 21 War Memorial Stadium In-person with virtual ceremony Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand



Participating Seniors: 220 May 20 School stadium In-person with limited guests and vehicles Maui High Principal: Jamie Yap



Participating Seniors: 430 May 22 War Memorial Stadium In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area

School Date Location Details Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher Sanita



Participating Seniors: 28 May 22 School campus To be announced Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Jeri Dean



Participating Seniors: 216 May 23 School stadium



In-person, more details to be announced Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Elton Kinoshita



Participating Seniors: 40 May 22 Palawai Field

To be announced Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina Soares



Participating Seniors: 66 May 22 School football field To be announced

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area