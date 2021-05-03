Hawaii public schools release schedule for Class of 2021 graduation celebrations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education has announced the schedule for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.
Alternative ceremony formats will continue for another year and with limited guests to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said in a statement on Monday, May 3. “Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines. We thank our school communities and partners who have been working to make these events truly special.”
Below is an overview of statewide commencement celebrations. This list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available.
Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Kaimuki High
Principal: Jamie Dela Cruz
Participating Seniors: 140
|May 22
|School auditorium
|In-person, single graduate at a time
|McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron Okamura
Participating Seniors: 300
|May 23
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
|Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean Wong
Participating Seniors: 280
|May 21
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
|Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School
Principal: Christopher Yim
Participating Seniors: 23
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-in
Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Farrington High Principal: Alfredo Carganilla
Participating Seniors: 525
|May 17
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin Mew
Participating Seniors: 300
|May 22
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell Otani
Participating Seniors: 300
|May 25
|Hawaii Convention Center
|In-person; graduates and essential staff only inside Convention Center
|Hawaii School for the Deaf & BlindPrincipal: Kinau Gardner
Participating Seniors: 8
|May 20
|School campus
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason Nakamoto
Participating Seniors: 375
|May 21
|School stadium field
|In-person with limited guests
|Mililani HighPrincipal: Frederick Murphy
Participating Seniors: 600
|May 16
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
|Waialua High & Inter.Principal: Christine Alexander
Participating Seniors: 100
|May 22
|School football field
|In-person with limited guests
Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Aiea HighPrincipal: David Tanuvasa
Participating Seniors: 220
|May 19
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin Martin
Participating Seniors: 430
|May 21
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|Radford HighPrincipal: James Sunday
Participating Seniors: 260
|May 21
|School gymnasium
|In-person with limited guests on staggered schedule
Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph Halfmann
Participating Seniors: 380
|May 15
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
|Waipahu HighPrincipal: Keith Hayashi
Participating Seniors: 640
|May 20
|Aloha Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Darin Pilialoha
Participating Seniors: 155
|May 29
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
|Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Disa Hauge
Participating Seniors: 370
|May 21
|School campus
|In-person, student-only, with drive-through diploma pick-up the following day
Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry Lee
Participating Seniors: 650
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
|Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley Shinkawa
Participating Seniors: 480
|May 21
|School stadium
|In-person, limited guests
Castle-Kahuku Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette Tyrell
Participating Seniors: 408
|May 22
|School campus (two ceremonies)
|In-person, limited guests, live-streaming
|Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna Lindsey
Participating Seniors: 203
|May 20
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with live stream, one vehicle per graduate
Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Kailua HighPrincipal: Stacey Oshio
Participating Seniors: 200
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony
|Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James Rippard
Participating Seniors: 200
|May 28
|School campus
|In-person on staggered schedule
|Olomana SchoolPrincipal: John Secreto
Participating Seniors: 10
|May 21
|School field
|In-person with limited guests
Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon Beck
Participating Seniors: 48
|May 21
|School field
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
|Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean Cevallos
Participating Seniors: 269
|May 21
|School stadium
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
|Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Darlene Bee
Participating Seniors: 100
|May 23
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup
Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki
Participating Seniors: 265
|May 21
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony to follow, one vehicle per graduate
|Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy Koga
Participating Seniors: 276
|May 22
|School stadium (two ceremonies)
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Rachelle Matsumura
Participating Seniors: 130
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with virtual ceremony
|Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Keli‘ikanoe Mahi
Participating Seniors: 9
|May 21
|Konawaena High baseball field
|In-person with limited guests, virtual ceremony
|Kealakehe HighPrincipal: Glenn Gray
Participating Seniors: 300
|May 28
|School football field
|In-person with limited guests with vehicles
|Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy Stafford
Participating Seniors: 55
|May 22
|School campus
|Drive-through diploma pickup with live coverage
|Konawaena HighPrincipal: Shawn Suzuki
Participating Seniors: 180
|May 22
|School football field
|In-person with limited guests with vehicles
Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni Wilhelm
Participating Seniors: 290
|May 21
|War Memorial Stadium
|In-person with virtual ceremony
|Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand
Participating Seniors: 220
|May 20
|School stadium
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles
|Maui High Principal: Jamie Yap
Participating Seniors: 430
|May 22
|War Memorial Stadium
|In-person with graduates and essential staff only inside stadium; limited guests and vehicles outside.
Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher Sanita
Participating Seniors: 28
|May 22
|School campus
|To be announced
|Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Jeri Dean
Participating Seniors: 216
|May 23
|School stadium
|In-person, more details to be announced
|Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Elton Kinoshita
Participating Seniors: 40
|May 22
|Palawai Field
|To be announced
|Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina Soares
Participating Seniors: 66
|May 22
|School football field
|To be announced
Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Details
|Kapaʻa HighPrincipal: Thomas “Tommy” John Cox
Participating Seniors: 240
|May 21
|School campus
|Drive-in
|Kaua‘i HighPrincipal: Marlene Leary
Participating Seniors: 290
|May 21
|Vidinha Stadium
|In-person with live stream
|Waimea HighPrincipal: Mahina Anguay
Participating Seniors: 135
|May 21
|School campus
|In-person with limited guests and vehicles