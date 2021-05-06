Hawaii public schools begin opening COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Waianae Coast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (WCCHC) has partnered with two public schools to administer COVID-19 vaccines to students.

Clinics will open at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School on May 12 and at Waianae High School on May 14. Both schools will provide the Pfizer vaccine to residents ages 16 and older.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

To make an appointment at Nanakuli High School, call the school at (808) 305-7600 or (808) 697-3222.

To make an appointment at Waianae High School, call the school at (808) 697-9400 or (808) 697-3520.

Walk-in appointments are also encouraged starting at 8 a.m.

Residents ages 18 and older can make appointments for the WCCHC’s vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 8, at the Waianae High School cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Make an appointment online or call (808) 427-3659. Walk-ins are also accepted.

The WCCHC is also continuing its vaccination clinic Mondays through Fridays at their main campus in Waianae at 86-260 Farrington Hwy. The clinic, located in the Adult Medical and Pharmacy Building, is open to residents ages 18 and older. Walk-ins are accepted between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.