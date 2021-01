File – All public libraries and support offices in Hawaii will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All public libraries and support offices in Hawaii will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

All City and County of Honolulu offices will also be closed in observance of the holiday.

The Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) reminds those who have a library card that they can still access the HSPLS digital system to download ebooks, stream movies, learn a language and more.